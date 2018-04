St Mary’s Clonmel dug deep to see off Ballingarry by 0-14 to 0-11 in the Seamus O Riain cup round one clash in Cashel last night.

The South Tipp sides were tied on 0-6 a piece at the break as last years Intermediate champions gradually got the upper hand in the second half and won by three points.

Afterwards St Mary’s manager Michael Ryan told Tipp FM Sport it was an important win for his team