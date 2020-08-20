St.Mary’s crowned South-Tipperary Minor A Hurling Champions

St. Mary’s are the South Tipperary Minor A Hurling Champions after a hard fought win over Carrick Swans in Fethard last evening.

Despite recent government restrictions, a sizeable crowd enjoyed a tight affair which saw the Clonmel side win on a score line of 21 points to 12.

However the full time score flattered St. Marys somewhat as they led by only two points at half time and just three at the second half water break.

However a flurry of late points eased Mary’s to a 9 points win despite the arrival of Storm Ellen towards the end of the game.

St. Mary’s manager Brendan Ferris was delighted with the hard won victory.

“It was hard won yeah. We had a fast championship with a lot of games so we just kept the show on the road and kept hurling. We were hurling well in games but today was more about getting the win and conditions probably went that way a bit so i think we dug it out in the end.

Swans made it very difficult for us, they came back at us again and again and made it difficult but the lads fought hard in the end and got a good win.”