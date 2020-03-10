Sport is a big focus at Cahir’s Coláiste Dún Iascaigh

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Principal and former Tipperary senior football manager Peter Creedon says his staff try to promote every sport at the Cahir school.

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh captured the All Ireland Junior D camogie title at the weekend with an impressive win over St Michael’s Loreto of Navan.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the win, Creedon said there’s a lot of skill in the team.

There was also success for Cashel Community School in the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Junior B Championship Final at the weekend.

The Tipperary side beat Coláiste Bríd Carnew from Wicklow 4-22 to 1-11.