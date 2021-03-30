Walsh: No pressure on Treaty Utd

Treaty United attacker Mark Walsh says they have no pressure on their shoulders this season.

The Nenagh native has been speaking following Treaty’s nil-all draw away to Bray on Sunday in the club’s first ever league game.

The Limerick based side is comprised of fully amateur players, the only such team in the First Division.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Mark said pressure will be on the opposition whenever they play Treaty.

“We’re the only really amateur team in the division – everybody else have been playing together for the last couple of seasons.”

“We’ve nothing really to be afraid of – there’s nothing on our shoulders. Everything will be on most of the other teams because people were just writing us off from the start anyway. We can just play our game.”