Uncertainty about resumption of local soccer action

It’s unclear when local soccer will return in Tipperary.

Under current government guidelines, adult teams are only allowed to train, with no matches allowed to take place.

The NT&DL leagues are awaiting the go ahead to finish the remainder of their games, while the TSDL are yet to start their leagues which would normally finish in March.

Speaking to Tipp FM, NT&DL Chairman Mike Young says a month is all they need to complete their remaining games.

“If we got a month we’d probably near enough finish the season because our Clodagh Rangers are leading the 1st Division and need just a point to win it. Three games would finish the Premier Division.”

“We’re down to semi-finals in the Cup competitions.”

“We have no indication at all – we’re completely lost at the moment to know what’s going to happen. We’re disappointed but all we can do is wait.”