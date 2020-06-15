TS&DL praised for keeping season on track

A local soccer manager has acknowledged the organisation of the TS&DL as a return to action draws closer.

Burncourt Celtic manager Sean Coffey said that by not having a massive backlog of fixtures the league is in a good position to return.

“It looks like now we’ll be given a chance to finish out our league and I think great credit must go to our local TS&DL committee for putting us in such a position.”

“Firstly there is no big fixture backlog, fixture dates were adhered to.”

“And secondly they waited patiently to see how the situation unfolded without knee-jerking like other leagues that have completely cancelled their season.”

“They’ve put themselves in a position now where we can see this out and I think they deserve to be acknowledged for that.”