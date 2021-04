Treaty United will aim to continue their strong start to league football this evening.

The Limerick side have four points from their first two games and play host to Cobh Ramblers at 7.45.

Elsewhere, Cork City, featuring ex-St. Michael’s duo Cian Bargary and Cian Murphy, welcome Athlone Town to Turner’s Cross at the same time.

Meanwhile, Ballina’s Jack Brady and his Shelbourne side meet Jack Doherty’s Wexford FC in Tolka Park, also at a 7.45pm.