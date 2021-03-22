Tipp interest in new League of Ireland outfit

There’s significant Tipperary involvement in the Airtricity League First Division’s newest team.

Treaty United, based in Markets Field in Limerick, have their season opener against Bray Wanderers this Friday evening.

The side contains four Tipperary players – former Nenagh Celtic striker Mark Walsh, ex-Peake Villa player Matthew McKevitt and former St. Michael’s duo Willie Armshaw and Sean Paddy Guerins all feature in the squad.

Ex-Nenagh AFC manager Dave Rooney is assistant manager with the side, he says these players can help younger players in Tipp aspire to play with Treaty in the future.

“It’s great now that many of the younger players in the likes of St Michaels and Peake Villa or any of the clubs in North or South Tipp can look at these players and maybe in years to come aspire to playing for Treaty.”

“The under 14, 15, 17 and 19 national leagues hopefully will start soon enough so we’ll be looking for players from North and South Tipp, from Clare and North Kerry leagues to fill up the juvenile teams as well.