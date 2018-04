The big game of the day in local soccer features Tipp Town’s St Michael’s in the FAI Junior Cup Semi Final.

James Chalky Walsh’s team beat Usher Celtic in Grangegorman, Dublin in the last round and now host Northend United from Wexford with a large crowd expected.

St Michaels last won the cup in 2014.

Kick off in Cooke Park Tipperary is at 5pm

On Sunday Pike Rovers will take on Newmarket Celtic in the other Semi Final in Limerick at 2pm.