St Michael’s manager James ‘Chalky’ Walsh has been reflecting on his sides FAI Junior Cup victory over the weekend.

The Tipp town side beat Sherrif YC 1 nil – after waiting 4 months for the final to take place.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night – James ‘Chalky’ Walsh, said Tipperary town celebrated the win with them – but it meant a lot to their former players too…