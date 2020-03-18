Quinn welcomes decision to postpone Euro 2020

FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn has praised UEFA for postponing Euro 2020 until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s intended that the national team’s play off against Slovakia will be held in early June, circumstances permitting.

Quinn – whose parents hail from Thurles – has said that the timing of the handover from current manager Mick McCarthy to Stephen Kenny will be decided at a later date.

UEFA are hoping that the Champions League and Europa League Finals can be staged by the end of June, with the intention that the Premier League season be completed once football resumes.

Quinn told F-A-I TV there’s a lot of work ahead but at least they now have some clarity on the matter.