Quinn appointed to senior FAI post

Former Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn is set to become interim Deputy Chief Executive of the Football Association of Ireland.

Quinn – whose parents hail from Thurles – spent more than 15 years as a member of the Irish international squad, with 92 caps between 1986 and 2002.

The 54-year-old’s appointment follows a number of other recent changes in senior roles at the embattled FAI.

The Football Association of Ireland says his role will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy and the overall development of the game in Ireland.

Interim CEO Gary Owens says Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game, but is passionate about football in Ireland.

Sports Minister Shane Ross has welcomed the move and says Niall Quinn’s experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is so necessary within the association.