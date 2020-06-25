North Tipp soccer action set to resume in late July

The North Tipperary and District League hopes to start its 2020 season from July 28th.

A committee meeting has laid out a provisional schedule for the return to action, which remains subject to FAI approval.

Officials hope to play a league with one round of home and away fixtures for each club, as well as running off the divisional cup competitions.

Chair of the League Mike Young, has been outlining some of the details.

“We’re hoping that we’ll get in the two – the home & away – we should be in a position to get that done with the season. Our season is down to finish in November – maybe there’s the possibility of an extension at that stage.”

“But then you have the possibility – as we’ve had for years of ‘weather permitting’ but we’re depending on the Gods above how we go there. We’ll see how we go week to week but that’s our initial intention.”