Moneygall see off North Tipp champions

The 3rd round of the FAI Junior Cup threw up a surprise yesterday afternoon when first division Moneygall knocked out current North Tipp Premier League champions Thurles Town 3-1.

Otherwise there were straightforward wins for Clonmel Town, Peake Villa, Bansha Celtic and St. Michaels who had a facile victory over Old Bridge at Green Lane.

Speaking to the Extra Time Junior Football Podcast after the game, St. Michaels coach Johnny Cremmins was delighted that his team kept the tempo high, right to the very end.