St Michael’s are through to the last four of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipp town side maintained their unbeaten record against Kilkenny outfit Evergreen with a 1-0 away win to reach the semi-finals.

No joy though for Clonmel Town as they went down 3-1 at home to Donegal side Glengad Utd.

Meanwhile Carrick Utd lost 2-1 at home to Pike Rovers in the Munster Junior Cup