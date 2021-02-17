McKevitt moves Leeside ahead of new League campaign

Thurles attacker Sarah McKevitt is on the move to Cork City ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

The former Peake Villa star has most recently been playing for Peamount United and Wexford Youths, and is also a former underage Irish international.

The 22-year-old is one of a host of new signings for Cork City, who get their new league campaign underway on March 27th.

There are nine teams in the Women’s National League this season, which is allowed to proceed in late March within Level 5 restrictions.