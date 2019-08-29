Long omitted from Ireland squad

Tipperary’s Shane Long has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

Mick McCarthy has cut the number of players from 40 to 25 with the Southampton striker and Robbie Brady the notable exclusions.

Midfielders James McCarthy, Alan Browne, Alan Judge and Jack Byrne and goalkeepers Keiren Westwood and Mark Travers are back in the squad.

The Boys in Green take on Switzerland in the Aviva Stadium on September 5th – and then host Bulgaria in a friendly five days later.