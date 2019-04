Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long says he’s hoping to earn a new contract at Southampton.

Long’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2020 and the 32-year-old admits he’s not in a position to demand an extension.

The Tipperary man has scored three times in his last four games for the Saints including the fastest goal in Premier League History last Tuesday night against Watford when he had the ball in the net after just 7.69 seconds.