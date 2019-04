Former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle says Shane Long’s goal for Southampton against Liverpool at the weekend will give the Tipperary man a much needed boost.

Long scored his first Premier League goal since January for the Saints in their 2-1 defeat to the Merseysiders on Friday night.

Speaking at the launch of the new Aviva Stadium Tour Doyle says an in-form Shane Long could be a real addition to Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar this June.