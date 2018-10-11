Long a concern for Denmark game

Gortnahoe’s Shane Long is a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Denmark on Saturday.

The Southampton striker is still nursing an ankle injury and won’t train until tomorrow.

It could leave Martin O’Neill with a selection headache as the other four strikers in the squad have just six caps and one goal between them.

While Wales star Gareth Bale’s chances of playing against Ireland next Tuesday are now rated ’50/50′.

The Real Madrid forward will sit out tonight’s friendly against Spain.