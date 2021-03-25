Local clubs praised for co-operating with new League of Ireland outfit

Tipperary soccer clubs are receiving praise ahead of the Airtricity League First Division season openers this weekend.

Treaty United, based in Market’s Field in Limerick, embark on their first season in the men’s league on Sunday when they face Bray Wanderers.

Once the club was given the go ahead to compete in this year’s league, they had just five days to assemble a squad of 26 players from scratch.

Four of the players signed were from clubs in Tipperary.

Treaty assistant manager, and former Nenagh AFC manager Dave Rooney praises these clubs for allowing the transfers to happen without any issue.

“St Michaels in Tipp Town would have lost a couple of players but they were absolutely fantastic – there was no issue with registrations, no issue with transfers. Michaels have spent years building up this side and obviously they’re challenging for all the honours with Junior football but in fairness to them they were fantastic.”

“Peake Villa with young Matt McKevitt – that was a last minute thing. Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock and we had to get a transfer signed and they went out of their way to get it signed. They were all fantastic.”