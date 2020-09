Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are both in Europa League qualifying action tonight.

Rovers have the glamour tie, with AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic visiting Tallaght Stadium with Carrick on Suir’s Lee Grace likely to feature in defence for the home side.

That game kicks off at 7.

Meanwhile, Dundalk are in Andorra to play Inter d’Escaldes from 6.30.