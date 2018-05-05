Feast of Cup action in Tipp

In the first of the Tipp Cup semi finals Clonmel Celtic face St Michaels at 6pm this evening.

The other semi final between Old Bridge and Clonmel Town takes place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Paddy Purtill Cup Semi final between Peake Villa and Wilderness Rovers kicks off at 6pm

The Joe Delaney Quarter finals will be decided this afternoon.

Burncourt Vee take on Kilavilla and Ballymackey face St Michaels.

While Cahir Park go up against Holycross; and it’s BT Harps v Two Mile Borris.

All of those games kick off at 2.30pm.