Three Tipperary clubs were in the hat for the draw for the 7th Round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Clonmel Town face a trip to either Rosemount Mulvey or Crumlin Utd.

St Michael’s will play host to Mervue Utd at Cooke Park in Tipp Town while Thurles outfit Peake Villa entertain Westport United.

The games will be played on or before February 3rd.