There were three Tipperary teams in the hat for the quarter final draw in the FAI Junior Cup at the Aviva last night.

St Michael’s face an away tie in the last eight of the competition. The Tipp town side have been drawn away to Kilkenny outfit Evergreen.

Clonmel Town play host to Glenegad Utd of Donegal.

If Peake Villa an overcome Westport next Sunday they will play host to Aisling Annacotty in the quarter-finals.

All ties will be played on or before March 10th.