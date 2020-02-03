Cashel Town reach shield final in comprehensive fashion

Cashel Town progressed to the final of this year’s Division 1 Shield final with a comprehensive three goals to nil win over St Michael’s second string.

Cashel have been in excellent domestic form of late but the same could be said for a young Saints side who have climbed to the top of Division 1 in recent weeks.

And it was the visiting Tipperary Town side who were quickest out of the blocks and created the first chance after five minutes when forcing a good save from goalkeeper Gearoid Slattery.

The hosts eventually settled and began to play some nice football and got their noses in front on 30 minutes when a cross from Callum Meagher wasn’t dealt with by the visitor’s defence and Eoin Byrne finished from eight yards out.

The game turned into a tough midfield battle after this and the second goal was always going to be crucial. Fortunately for the home team it came to them in the 53rd minute when Byrne was on target again. A clearance by Alex O’Donovan was controlled by James Harding who fed his strike partner to finish from inside the area.

The game had scarcely restarted when the ball broke to Mickey Coleman who lashed the ball from all of 30 yards out to make the game safe. The home side continued to play nice football but failed to add to their tally, although they will be happy enough to have a further chance to compete for silverware this season.