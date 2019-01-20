Busy day of local soccer action

In the Munster Junior Cup 4th Round Carrick United B take on St Michael’s at 2pm.

In the Tipperary Cup 2nd Round there are 2 games down for decision at 11 o clock this morning.

Killusty play Clonmel Town B while Cahir Park meet St Michael’s B.

Then at 2pm, Kilsheelan United play Glengoole United; and it’s Burncourt Celtic against Clonmel Celtic.

Peake Villa B meet Wilderness Rovers; Bansha Celtic play Killenaule Rovers; and Vee Rovers go up against Clonmel Town.

In the Premier League the game between Tipperary Town and Peake Villa is off due to a bereavement as is the Division 3 game between Cahir Park and Tipperary Town.

To the North of the County and there are two Kevin Fogarty Tipperary Cup Quarter Finals down for decision today.

Thurles Town play Portumna, while Sallypark entertain Shinrone.

Both games kick off at 2pm.

In the second round of the same competition Ballymackey play BT Harps.

That one also kicks off at 2pm.

Borroway and Clodiagh Rangers meet at 11.30 in the Premier Division.

Finally the Nora Kennedy Cup semi finals are down for decision today.

Firstly, Arra Rovers take on Clodiagh Rangers B at 11.30.

Then Lough Derg play Templetuohy, with kick off at 2pm.