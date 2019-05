Borrisokane Community College have emerged victorious in their North Munster Under 19 final.

A goal from Neil Connelly in the first half put the defending champions ahead against St Clements of Limerick who were also reduced to 10 men.

Mark Carey scored again for the North Tipp school after the break on the UL astro pitch, while man of the match Eoin Tinkler saved a penalty for Borrisokane.

It finished Borrisokane Community College 2 – St Clement’s of Limerick nil.