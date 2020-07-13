Big Jack fondly remembered in the Premier County

Many local memories of the late Jack Charlton have been shared in recent days after his passing at the age of 85.

He led Ireland to its first three major tournaments during a nine-year reign which is seen as the glory years of the sport in this country.

He made occasional visits to Tipperary, including stopping in for some lunch at Pat Fox’s Pub in Cashel.

The two-time All-Ireland winning hurler says it was a privilege to have met him.

“It was early enough in the day and he decided to just have a cup of tea and a sandwich.”

And ‘twas very funny because we had given some kind of toasted sandwich and Tracy my daughter was alongside me and she was after having a little bit of a sandwich and she didn’t finish it. And what did Jack do only finish it off – ‘twas very funny.”