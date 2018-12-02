5 Tipperary clubs progress in FAI Junior Cup Action

Several Tipperary clubs are into the hat for the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup after yesterday’s 5th round clashes.

It went to extra time and penalties before (NT&DL) Templemore side BT Harps secured victory over Cork outfit St John Bosco 3-1 on penalties.

In the TSDL Clonmel Town secured victory over Dublin side Park Celtic – It ended 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half from Craig Guiry and Adrian Cleare

There was also victory for Thurles club Peake Villa who secured a 3-0 win their home game against Limerick side Carrig Celtic with the goals coming from Aidan McCormack, Pippy Carroll and Tommy Teer.

St Michael’s game against Manorhamilton Rovers in Sligo was delayed as the match had to be moved to Sligo IT’s Astro Turf due to an unplayable pitch- The Tipperary Town side secured a 2-1 win in that clash.

While in the Limerick Division – North Tipperary’s Newport claimed victory after their clash with Sligo’s Carbury FC also had to go to extra time and penalties after it ended 2-2 at the full time whistle.

Newport eventually claimed the spoils 4-3 on penalties.

Some other results ….

in the 3rd Round of the Munster Junior Cup – Borroway Rovers had a 5-2 victory over Portumna Town

In the Barry Cup Quarter Final – Cloughjordan secured a 3-2 win over Borrisokane after extra time

While in the Barry Cup Semi Final – Shinrone United had a 3-2 win over Sallypark

In the NTDL Premier Division – Thurles Town recorded a 4 – 2 win over Clodiagh Rangers

In the 2nd round of the Kevin Fogarty Tipperary Cup – Killavilla United had a 2-1 win over Nenagh Celtic

Then in Premier Division of the TDSL Clonmel Celtic recorded a 2-0 victory over Tipperary Town while Cahir Park had a 2-1 victory over Bansha Celtic