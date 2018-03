In the FAI junior Cup Quarter final St Michaels face Usher Celtic this afternoon.

Thy’re the only Tipp side left in the competition, following wins over Tolka Rovers in the last round; and also beat Ballinasloe and New Ross previously.

Kick off is at DIT Grangegorman, Dublin at 2pm

Meanwhile, in the Munster junior Cup Quarter Final Peake Villa face Limerick’s Janesboro.

Kick off is in Limerick at 2pm