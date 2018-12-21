Snooker world champions to go head to head in Thurles

Tipperary’s snooker fans are in for a treat in the new year as world champions Ken Doherty and Mark Williams go toe to toe in an exhibition match in Thurles.

The match will take place in the Dome at Semple staidum on the 23rd of January.

Both players have conquered at the Crucible in Sheffield, with Doherty lifting the World Championship trophy in ’97 and Mark Williams winning his third title earlier this year.

The Welshman also beat Doherty in the final of the 2003 World Championship.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Darling of Dublin gave an indication of what fans could expect at the match.