Irish snooker legend Ken Doherty and world champion Mark Williams held a captive audience last night in the Dome in Thurles.

A huge local crowd turned out to watch the snooker legends play a series of exhibition matches against some local stars.

A number of local players, including a strong contingent from Nenagh snooker club took on the current and former world champion.

Ken Doherty told Tipp FM Sport it was marvellous to play snooker in Thurles