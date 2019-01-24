Busy 24 hours for Tipp snooker star

It’s a busy 24 hours for up and coming snooker star Mark Gleeson from Nenagh who beat Ken Doherty in a frame in the Dome in Thurles last night.

The Kiladangan native raised a huge cheer when he beat former world champion Doherty at the exhibition in The Dome which also featured current world champion Mark Williams on the evenings bill.

After last nights event Mark headed to Killarney where he will help the New institute Snooker club in Nenagh in the All Ireland championships today.

The north Tipp snooker star will head to Israel next month to represent Ireland at snooker junior world championships.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at The Dome last night he said it was a fabulous experience to beat one of his snooker heroes