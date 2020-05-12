Slievenamon Golf Club preparing to reopen on May 18th

The greenkeeping staff at Slievenamon Golf Club have been working flat out to ensure that the course is in top condition for when it re-opens on May 18th.

President of the club Brian Powell told Tipp FM that course staff haven’t had a day off since they closed to the public in March.

He says the course is in supreme condition:

“Our maintenance crew, under Paul Kelly our head greenkeeper and Michael Walsh, have been working flat out all of the time that we’ve been closed. They haven’t had a day off in fact since we closed the club on the 17th or 18th of March.

“The guys have been working every day since. The course is in superb condition and golfers are going to love it.”