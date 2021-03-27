Six Tipperary players to feature in Women’s National League this season

Six Tipperary players will be lining out for their respective teams in this year’s Women’s National League, which kicks off today.

Former Tipp Town player Aoibheann Clancy and Killenaule native Katie O’Regan feature for Wexford Youths as they host last year’s champions Peamount United.

Former Tipperary Ladies Footballer and Thurles native Sarah McKevitt makes her Cork City debut against Galway today while Jane McKevitt lines out for DLR Waves in their season opener next weekend.

Elsewhere, Kiladangan’s Medbh Ryan and Rearcross’s Eimear Carey are apart of a Treaty United side managed by Two Mile Borris man Niall Connolly.

They’re up against Bohemians today at 2pm and Niall is expecting a tough challenge:

“We’re expecting a very competitive game.

“Like ourselves, Bohemians last season was their first season involved in the Women’s National League, they got better as the season went on.

“They’ve got a very good coach in Seán Byrne, he’s got a lot of experience and he’s got good knowledge so he’ll have the players better prepared this season.

“I’m sure he would’ve learned a lot and he would’ve found solutions to make them more competitive so we’re expecting a really tough game on Saturday but ultimately we have to control the controllables in what we do both in attack and defence and that’s what we are going to focus on, being the best we can be.”

Listen to Niall Connolly’s full interview with Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll below: