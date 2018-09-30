Siobhan Doherty claims victory in Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon

Around six hundred runners took to the streets of Thurles today for the Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon.

Now in its 9th year the 10 kilometre run started and finished at L.I.T Thurles with competitors setting off at 11am this morning.

Borrisokane’s Siobhan Doherty was the first across the finish line, with a time of 36 minutes and 18 seconds.

She was trailed by Thurles woman Sharon Cleere and Vegan Runners Uk’s Aoife Burke, who finished in times of 38 minutes 4 seconds and 40 minutes 37 seconds respectively.

Doherty is no stranger to winning, as she has won the mini marathon on several occasions, she says the course today was very difficult.