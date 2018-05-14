Tributes paid to Tipperary’s Tommy Wade

Tributes are being paid to Tipperary show jumping legend Tommy Wade, who has passed away at the age of 80.

Wade suffered a stroke last week and passed away in the early hours of this morning in hospital.

He won Nations Cups and Grands Prix’ all over the world with the formidable horse Dundrum in the early 1960s.

At the 1963 Dublin Horse Show, Wade won all five international classes and was part of the victorious Aga Khan team.

When Ireland claimed a gold medal at the European Championships in 2001, he was the chef d’equipe.

He also held that position at the World Equestrian Games in 2002 when Dermott Lennon won individual gold.