Tipperary’s Greg Broderick picked up a prestigious win at the 5-Star Grand Prix at Gijon in Spain over the weekend.

The Thurles man – on board the 11 year old gelding Westbrook – recorded the fastest of five double-clear rounds after a 12 horse jump off to take the winners prizes of almost €50,000.

His winning time of 49.52 seconds left him three-tenths of a second clear of his nearest challenger.