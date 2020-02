Tipperary’s Max Wachman has been honoured as the Junior Show Jumper of the Year at the Irish Field Equestrian Awards.

He was crowned the U16 European Champion after winning Individual Gold as well as being part of Ireland’s Gold Medal-winning team at the FEI European Pony Championships in Poland last year.

The 16 year old grandson of Coolmore Stud owner John Magnier is trained by Ireland’s most capped international show jumper Cian O’Connor.