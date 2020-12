Tipperary’s Denis Lynch notched up another major success in Germany over the weekend.

He took the feature class in Riesenbeck yesterday on board Chopin’s Buchi to take the top prize of nearly €20,000.

Lynch was drawn 11th to go of 53 competitors and set what proved an unbeatable clear in 64.02 seconds giving him almost a second-and-a-half to spare over his nearest rival.