Double Tipperary show jumping success over the weekend

Denis Lynch notched up an impressive victory in the Grand Prix at the Hubside Tour in France.

On board the 14-year-old mare Spring Dark he was fastest in an 18-horse jump-off.

Meanwhile in Spain, Tipperary Junior rider Max Wachman recorded another hugely impressive result, when he took victory in THE feature class at Vejer De La Frontera.

Up against a top class field of some of the worlds most experienced riders, Wachman riding Brooklyn De Hus finished with more than a second to spare over his nearest challenger.