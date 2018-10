Tipperary’s Shane Breen has been named on the Irish show jumping team for this weekends Nations Cup world final.

He will be on board Ipswich van de Wolfsakker for the event in Barcelona.

Joining him on the squad selected by manager Rodrigo Pessoa will be Waterford’s Anthony Condon, Darragh Kenny from Offaly, Mayo’s Michael Duffy and Billy Twomey from Cork.