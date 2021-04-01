Shortlist for ‘Tipperary’s greatest sporting moment’ revealed

The top sixteen of ‘Tipperary’s greatest sporting moments’ have been compiled.
After much deliberation and consideration by listeners the entrants for this new Tipp FM competition were revealed on ‘Tipp Today’ earlier.
The draw to decide pairings will take place live tomorrow morning on ‘Good Morning Tipperary’ just after half past eight and from next week listeners will be able to vote on sporting moments via the Tipp FM website.
In no particular order the last sixteen is as follows:
Aiden Ryan’s goal v Cork in 1991
Nicholas English’s kicked goal v Cork 1987
Denis Leamy cup final try for Munster 2008
Deirdre Hughes goal v Cork 2003
Tommy Wade and Dundrum in showjumping 1963
Shane Long’s goal v Germany 2015
Bob Tisdell and Pat O Callaghan in the LA Olympics 1932
The Killarney Munster final in 1987
Lar Corbetts hat trick in 2010
Sam Bennett’s result in the Tour De France in 2020
Aishling Moloney’s v Cork in Ladies football in 2019
Istabraq with Charlie Swan and Aiden O Brien 2000
Colman Kennedy’s goal v Dublin in 2011
Jimmy Finn leading Tipp to ‘three in a row’ in 1951
The Munster football final result v Cork in 2020
Rachel Blackmore at Cheltenham in 2021