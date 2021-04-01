Shortlist for ‘Tipperary’s greatest sporting moment’ revealed

The top sixteen of ‘Tipperary’s greatest sporting moments’ have been compiled.

After much deliberation and consideration by listeners the entrants for this new Tipp FM competition were revealed on ‘Tipp Today’ earlier.

The draw to decide pairings will take place live tomorrow morning on ‘Good Morning Tipperary’ just after half past eight and from next week listeners will be able to vote on sporting moments via the Tipp FM website.

In no particular order the last sixteen is as follows:

Aiden Ryan’s goal v Cork in 1991

Nicholas English’s kicked goal v Cork 1987

Denis Leamy cup final try for Munster 2008

Deirdre Hughes goal v Cork 2003

Tommy Wade and Dundrum in showjumping 1963

Shane Long’s goal v Germany 2015

Bob Tisdell and Pat O Callaghan in the LA Olympics 1932

The Killarney Munster final in 1987

Lar Corbetts hat trick in 2010

Sam Bennett’s result in the Tour De France in 2020

Aishling Moloney’s v Cork in Ladies football in 2019

Istabraq with Charlie Swan and Aiden O Brien 2000

Colman Kennedy’s goal v Dublin in 2011

Jimmy Finn leading Tipp to ‘three in a row’ in 1951

The Munster football final result v Cork in 2020

Rachel Blackmore at Cheltenham in 2021