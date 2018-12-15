Sheedy’s Tipp side impresses on first run out

A four goal blitz saw the Premier overcome the home side 4-14 to 2-17 at the Gaelic Grounds under lights yesterday evening.

A Seamie Callanan penalty was converted past Nicky Quid a minute into the game after Jason Forde was fouled.

Tipp went in 3-6 to 0-11 ahead after Callanan and Mark Kehoe added further goals.

Tipp pushed on in the second half and Bonner Maher fired home a fourth to leave Limerick little time to respond with Tipp running out three points winners.

After the game Liam Sheedy told Tipp FM Sport he was pleased with his sides application and effort.