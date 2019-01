The Tipperary Senior Hurlers find out who they will face in the final of the Munster Hurling League today.

The Clare hurlers travel to Waterford to decide who will contest the final against the Premier county.

Tipperary booked their place in the final yesterday with a convincing win over Kerry at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, 4-20 to 1-14 the final score.

Tipp FM Sport caught up with Tipp coach Liam Sheedy after the match, he felt his side weren’t going to get carried away with ideas of silverware.