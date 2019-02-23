Sheedy’s charges eager to host Kilkenny

The Premier’s hurlers are looking forward to playing Kilkenny tomorrow afternoon.

That’s according to Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, who’s working on building his squad for the Munster Championship – as well as ensuring his injured players make it back to full fitness.

The Cats come to Semple Stadium following two losses and one win so far in the league – the same set of results as Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy says he’ll learn a lot more about his team when they meet the Cats.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.