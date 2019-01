Tipperary senior hurling Manager Liam Sheedy has praised his players after a soaring start to the National Hurling League last night.

The Premier went in to the break with a commanding lead over Clare, holding off their rivals by seven points, 0-13 to 1-03.

A brace of goals from Seamus Callan and the sending off of the Banner’s Tony Kelly saw Tipp glide to victory on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-11.

Speaking after the match, Sheedy felt the sending off had a massive impact on the match.