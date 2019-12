Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says the appointment of Eamon O’Shea as Performance Director will be a huge boost for the year ahead.

He is also excited about what 6-time All Star Eoin Kelly will bring to the set-up.

Kelly joins Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan to complete the management team.

Liam Sheedy says Eamon O’Shea brings a wealth of experience to the back-room team.