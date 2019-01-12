Sheedy makes four changes ahead of final with Clare

Liam Sheedy will be impressed with what he’s seen from his charges in the Munster Hurling League so far.

That’s according to Sports editor of the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy.

He’s named his team to face Clare in tomorrow’s final – it shows four changes from the team that beat Kerry last week.

Cathal Barret will start over Killian O’Dwyer at the back with Barry Heffernan, Dan McCormack and Noel McGrath making way for Joe O’Dwyer, and Colin English in the midfield, while Seamus Callanan starts up front.

The sides meet ahead of their opening tie of the National Hurling League at the end of the month against the same opposition.

Shane Brophy says there’s plenty of positives in Tipperary’s play in the league so far…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

